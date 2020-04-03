AUGUSTA (WJBF) – New visitor restrictions have been put in to place at two local hospitals.
This is for Augusta University Medical Center and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
The restrictions say no visitors to adult medical, surgical or ICU areas.
One designated visitor for pregnant patients in labor or for pediatric patients.
Exceptions may be granted by the nursing supervisor on duty, but only in extreme and unusual circumstances.
Latest Headlines:
- ‘Surreal’: New York funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge
- Spirits to Sanitizer: Second City Distilling, Co. makes hand sanitizer for essential workers
- AUMC & CHOG release new visitor restrictions
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, April 3, 2020
- Rapper Tekashi69 granted early release from prison over coronavirus concerns