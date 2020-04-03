AUMC & CHOG release new visitor restrictions

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – New visitor restrictions have been put in to place at two local hospitals.

This is for Augusta University Medical Center and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The restrictions say no visitors to adult medical, surgical or ICU areas.

One designated visitor for pregnant patients in labor or for pediatric patients.

Exceptions may be granted by the nursing supervisor on duty, but only in extreme and unusual circumstances.

