Augusta’s “Teen Madea”, anti-bullying program returns for Black History Month

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta’s Genesis Williams, also know as “Teen Madea” is making his return to the Garden City.

Williams was initially known for his anti-bullying program ” Madea’s No Bullying Zone.” The program saw Williams dress up as the popular Tyler Perry Character, “Madea” and speak to kids at schools about bullying.

The program was a success and lead to the young comedian receiving praise from schools, getting a citizenship award from the Richmond County Board of Education, and landing him a chance to visit Tyler Perry Studios.

Now, Williams attends college and makes comedy sketches for social media platforms. He currently has 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

For Black History Month, Williams is coming back to Augusta and has re-opened his bookings for his anti-bullying program for the month of February, now under the brand “Genesis No Bullying Zone”.

“We’re not only going to be talking about bullying, but also Black History,” said Williams.

Williams can be booked for a thirty minute program that includes a presentation, games, and more; and, of course, he’ll come as “Teen Madea.”

Several schools have reached out already to have Williams speak and he hopes more do, as well.

“Black History Month is a very important time of the year and I’ve noticed that people don’t celebrate Black History Month as they should. So, all the schools, whether it’s Richmond County, South Carolina, surrounding areas, they should reach out to me for a great Black History Month program,” said Williams.

Williams can be contacted at bookingsgenesiswilliams@gmail.com throughout the month of February.