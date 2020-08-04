Augusta’s Second City Distilling Co. now producing hand sanitizer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The pandemic has seen businesses and people turn to different ways to make money. The same could be said of Second City Distilling Company.

Known for its spirits, Second City now has something else to be known for…

“Sanitizer became a huge need around the country and small distilleries, large distilleries, you name it, tried to jump in and fill that need and we followed suit,” said David Long, co-owner of Second City Distillery.

Second City makes hand sanitizer following an FDA recipe given to them that is 70% ethyl alcohol that they manufacture in their building.

While the production of different types of hand sanitizer is going well for the distillery, this wasn’t something they had initially planned on doing.

“It was kind of a crash course in learning all of it…making sure we got everything right. But we had guidance from the American Distilling Institute,” said Long.

“Did you think that when you started Second City Distilling you’d be doing anything like this?”

“No.”

One thing is for sure, David Long and the folks at Second City are happy they’re able to provide a product that is so important during the pandemic.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to try and pitch in and make something that people need, try to help somebody get through their day, or help keep somebody safe. It’s a real good feeling for all of us,” said Long.

To order, you can call either Second City Distilling Co. at (706) 214-2288 or Carolina Moon Distillery in South Carolina at (803) 615-0230 or visit their website by clicking HERE.

