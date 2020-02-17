Augusta’s presidential history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, many students are out of school as we celebrate Presidents Day.

In Augusta, there’s a presidential gem where you can learn even more about American history.

President Wilson lived in a home right off of 7th Street (419 7th St, Augusta, GA 30901). The president lived in Augusta the longest of anywhere else he lived his entire life. The Wilson family moved into this house in the 1850s because President Wilson’s dad took a job as a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church right down the street.

The Wilson family moved into the house right after the Civil War. And while President Wilson, who was called Tommy at the time, would play in the front yard, he would see confederate soldiers getting treated at the medical facility that was at First Presbyterian.

While living in Augusta, President Wilson began his education and had his first leadership role as president of the Lightfoot Baseball Club.

President Wilson lived in Augusta until 1870.

President Wilson’s boyhood home is now a museum. The museum interpreter, Stephanie Herzberg, said, “Eventually as an adult, his life took him back up north but he did always consider his life in the South as a boy being very valuable to him.”

Herzberg added, “Occasionally, we’ll get someone who asks some tricky question. And you think, is their purpose in doing that trying to trip me up? But I do my best by answering it. And if I can’t, I usually tell them give me your email address I’ll look it up and get back in touch with you.”

The Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson is open today on Presidents Day. The home opens at 10:00 a.m. and tours start at the beginning of every hour and half hour.

For more information, click or tap here.