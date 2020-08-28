Augusta’s Old First Baptist Church under new ownership, clean up project underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Old First Baptist Church in downtown Augusta fell into disrepair, but there are now plans to clean up the grounds, put on a new roof and make sure the historic structure is safe and sound.

Recently Connie Wilson and Joe Edge purchased the building from the current owner.

The transaction had been underway for almost year.

The historic church is where the Southern Baptist Convention was originally founded.

The new owners say their objective is to save the building and preserve its history.

























