AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Dog owners get ready, because the 6th annual “Augusta’s Next Top Dog” event is right around the corner.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 5th, at Pendleton King Park from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for “That’s What Friends Are For,” a group dedicated to animal rescue work and raising awareness about the importance of getting animals spayed and neutered.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and there will be several categories for dogs to compete in, ranging from most glamorous dog to biggest beast.

Even if you don’t have a dog, spectators are still encouraged to come. There will be vendors, food, music and more.

This sure to be a fun event for the family, and is a good cause as well. So whether you’re a person who want’s to show off their dog, or a person who just wants to show support, “Augusta’s Next Top Dog,” may be the event for you.