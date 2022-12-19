AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s next mayor will be sworn in on Tuesday ahead of taking office officially in the New Year.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held for Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson at 10 a.m. at the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Municipal Building. A reception will follow.

The swearing-in ceremony and reception are both open to the public.

“I’m excited to serve this city as the 85th Mayor of Augusta-Richmond County,” Johnson said. “I want all residents to know that my administration will be open and here for you. I look forward to working to bring positive change to the city. It’s time for us to unite for the greater good of Augusta and this region.”

Johnson owns Augusta Office Solutions and Modern Business Workplace Solutions, commercial office furniture and office supply companies. He graduated from Augusta University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Garnett and his wife Toni Seals-Johnson have two daughters and are members of Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

Johnson will officially take over on January 3, succeeding Hardie Davis. Commissioners Wayne Guilfoyle, Brandon Garrett, and Alvin Mason will be sworn in that same day.