AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s 45th St. Patrick’s Parade will be happening on Friday, and organizers say that it will proceed rain or shine.

The Irish American Heritage Society organizes and facilitates the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Augusta each year.

According to organizers, they are planning for rain showers in the early hours of Friday morning with scattered rain throughout the day and some possibly gusty winds.

Organizers say that set-up for the parade will be at the James Brown Arena in the parking lot nearest 7th Street, and parade participants are expected to start arriving at 11 A.M. and have until 1:30 P.M. to be in their assigned positions.

The parade will start at 2 P.M.

Organizers say the parade will be led this year’s Grand Marshal, Brian Leonard, as well as “Irish Lady of the Year” Teresa Gasser, and “Family of the Year,” the Julian Vaughan “Sonny” Casey Family.

According to organizers, the city of Augusta will be hosting a family-friendly event at the Augusta Common.

The exact parade route is laid out at the Irish American Heritage Society of Augusta’s website.