Augusta zero tolerance policy to be reviewed

Augusta Commissioners debating their zero tolerance drug testing policy.

Commissioner Bobby Williams wanting the law department to review the substance abuse policy, and report back in 90 days.

Right now city rules say if an employee tests positive for pot, they will be fired.

“Maybe a situation where we do some type of intervention maybe some suspension maybe a loss of some income what have you but we need to look at people when we fire them,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioners this afternoon voting to move forward with the law department review

Last month city leaders voted to greatly reduce the fines for any one caught with less than an ounce of of marijuana for 1000 dollars to 150 dollars.