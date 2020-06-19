Augusta would embrace historical movement with Common renaming

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta commissioner wants the city to rename a downtown Augusta park.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy is pushing his colleagues to rename the Augusta Common the Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd Memorial Park.

Fennoy says their deaths sparked a worldwide movement for racial justice and need to be recognized by history.

“A hundred years from now when people come to Augusta and they go to the Common and they want to know who are these people and they can go and find out who they were and they impact they had not only on this country but the impact it had on the world,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Some commissioners oppose renaming the common for people who were not from augusta.

Fennoy says neither was John C. Calhoun — the namesake of the Calhoun Expressway.