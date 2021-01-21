Augusta work from home policy proposed

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Last spring when the city was first dealing with the pandemic the Municipal Building was closed this parking lot nearly empty it was not the ideal way to provide city services but with COVID continuing to rampage does this situation need to be revisited.

Concerns about spreading the virus has some city leaders wondering if it would be better if city workers spread out.

“I’m just worried there is a possibility that they are too close and that is something we’re going to have to continue to take a look at,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

City Administrator Odie Donald has presented a series of recommendations to help manage the COVID crisis, he says while some departments have employees working from home, there’s nothing in writing to serve as a guide.

“One of the biggest bottlenecks in delivery services is across our service area we don’t have authorization for telework there’s not actually a policy in place,” said Donald.

The administrator has drafted a telework policy for commissioners to consider and some believe a written policy is needed.

“Telework and virtual work environments is something we definitely have to look at back during March when the shutdown happened there were actually a lot of employees from what we’re hearing were taking full advantage of staying at home but not doing any work,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“You’re not sure whether that department should not be working or should be working So yeah we need to shore up our policy when it comes to who’s working from home,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

COVID is raising serious concerns with city leaders employees working from home would be safer but city leaders also have a government to run in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.