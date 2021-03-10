Augusta woman retires from career job, opens small business that is now a national brand

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A local woman took a leap of faith and left her government position to open a small business. It’s now a national brand.

“It was something totally different. I went from a government job to being an entrepreneur. A lot of fun, but a lot of hard work as well,” Jen Tinsley, owner of Field Botanicals in Downtown Augusta said.

Tinsley says it all started as a side hustle. She was making beauty and skincare products out of her kitchen and selling them at weekend Indie fairs, all while balancing a full time career.

“I decided it was too overwhelming,” Tinsley said. “I either had to do one or the other, so I retired from my government position and took a year off to develop a business plan.”

During that year of preparation, she worked with the Clubhouse and the Small Business Development Center, which support startups and entrepreneurs.

“Working in government I had no clue how to be an entrepreneur, so I was basically starting from ground zero,” Tinsley said. “Working with the Clubhouse and utilizing those programs they offer to build entrepreneurship and support entrepreneurs was super helpful. Nobody should do it on their own, and that provides a net.”

She says inclusivity is a main goal of her brand.

“I like to say that skincare is for everybody. So if you’ve got skin, I’ve got care for you,” Tinsley said. “I want to make sure that I don’t identify as women only, like my products are for women only, I want everyone to feel comfortable shopping here.”

She says resiliency is something women bring to the field of business and entrepreneurship, especially during a pandemic.

“It would have been easy for me to close the business down, but I decided to fight and thrive, and that’s what I’m doing,” Tinsley said. “We fight a little bit harder to keep those businesses running.”

During the pandemic, Tinsley introduced curbside pickup and developed a website, which has expanded her business’s reach.

“Now I have a national brand and people are ordering,” Tinsley said. “I have a fulfillment area in the back now where we used to do events, and now it’s a fulfillment center.”