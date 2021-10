AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman has died from injuries sustained in a recent fire.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 79-year-old Dorothy Wall was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

Wall was living in a camper behind a residence on the 2300 block of Tobacco Road when it reportedly caught fire on September 26.

She was taken to Joseph M. Still Burn Center for treatment where she later died from injuries she received in the fire.

The coroner is investigating her death.