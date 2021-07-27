Augusta woman celebrates 104th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a very special day over at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center.

Staff and friends gathered to celebrate Rosa McKie’s 104th birthday.

McKie was treated to music and dancing and she insisted on blowing out her own candles.

When asked “what she did to live such a long life,” she had this to say.

“God, he has everything under control and he’s controlling the whole world and controlling me and my life. I thank God for Jesus being so good to me down through the years. God has brought me from a mighty long ways and I’m glad about it,” said McKie.

Everyone that participated was happy to be there for McKie’s big day.