Augusta will sit down with R&B Hall on induction plans

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The idea of a Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in Augusta is moving forward.

Hall of Fame organizers are looking at holding a 4-day music festival and induction ceremony next year in Augusta.

They also want $150,000 from the city to make it happen.

Commissioners approving this afternoon having the administrator, city attorney and some commissioners sit down with the Hall of Fame founder to talk about the details.



“This item will get us face to face to talk about what we expect and what Mister Robinson expects whether we can do it or not is going to be determined after our conversation,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.



City leaders say the discussions would focus on the induction ceremony requests, not the Hall of Fame’s plan to build a museum somewhere the city.