Augusta will front one million dollars for small business loan program

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Help could be on he way for struggling small businesses in Augusta.

Commissioner approving a plan to create a loan program for qualified businesses with ten employees or less.

One million dollars in Federal COVID relief money will cover costs of the loans.

The city still needs final approval from the Feds, and will be have to wait on being reimbursed.

“It’s a reimbursement program we already know that one million 67 thousand I think 9 hundred and some dollars had been allocated to Augusta for this purpose of how we use this but its a reimbursement program so we do have to pay up front,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Businesses that qualify can get up to 15 thousand dollars, and can use the money for employee salaries, rent and utilities.