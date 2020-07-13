Augusta water cutoffs to restart Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Since March because of the coronavirus there has been a moratorium on shut off for those behind on their bills.
But Augusta Utility officials say cut-offs will begin again starting Wednesday July 15th.
Officials say customers have until the close of business on Tuesday to get current on their bills or to work out an arrangements to avoid a loss of service
