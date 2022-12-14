AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta is looking for more oversight for trash service. A lot of complaints coming into the city have to do with trash pickup.

It was especially bad during the pandemic with thousands of complaints of missed service. Now the city is in the process of hiring three “route service managers” who will follow behind to make sure trash is being picked up.

“I think it’s important that we get these positions filled, I know we have one of them filled currently but when you look at them, basically holding the haulers accountable if they are not doing their job that can increase fines to help pay for those positions frankly so it’s important that we’re holding the haulers accountable on picking up trash,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

City engineers are recommending commissioners next year go out for bids on a new garbage contract that could result in changes to the recycling program, and higher garbage fees.