Augusta Walks for Water

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Imagine walking miles just to have water, an everyday necessity. Billions of people around the world have to go through this every single day. Augusta is having its first ‘walk for water’ in hopes of making a difference.

“There are people that are doing this every day just to survive and many times don’t,” says John Garrard, ‘Walk for Water’ Volunteer and YMCA Marketing Director.

2.1 billion people internationally do not have the luxury of having access to clean water. Their only option is to walk miles to unsafe sources, they can run across the risk of the water being contaminated.

“You spend hours trying to collect it and then the water that you drink makes you sick and it causes a lot of kids especially to die,” says Kevin Herr, Director of Church Partnerships.

More than a thousand people in the community were able to experience their lifestyle by simulating the walk that these families have to take every single day.

‘Walk for Water’ participants hiked 3.2 miles from SRP park to fetch water from a mock “dirty water hole” at Saint Paul’s Church to bring it back to the park for treatment.

“You’re going to see that a gallon of water weighs eight pounds. Most people are carrying about 5 gallons. You’re going to realize this is hard, this is heavy, if this was me I wouldn’t want to do this,” says Kevin Herr.

After filling their buckets with dirty water, they hiked back to treat the water in the water filtration system.

The system can treat up to 10,000 gallons of water to serve to at least 5,000 people.

“It’s a solar powered unit. It has four filtration tanks. It goes through a process and so dirty water goes in, clean water comes out,” says John Garrard.

Families admit the journey was tough but enlightening. Especially knowing mothers around the world don’t take the walk alone.

“He wanted to be carried, he wanted to not be carried, he wanted to kick dirt, so I can imagine how they’re doing it and I mean they have their baby strapped to them and they may have more than one child with them so it’s amazing. The sacrifices they make sure their family has water,” says Alcine Gross, a Walk for Water participant.

People tell us the impact our community can make has to go beyond the walk.

“I think if someone had a well in their city or their town how much would their lives be and so I think donating money or time to help that happen would be awesome,” says Rachelle Shader, Walk for Water Participant.

Organizers tell us we can make a difference by bringing safe water to people in need if we come together.