Augusta Voters can drop off mail-in ballots

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta election officials are making it easier to avoid the polls on Election Day.

At the Municipal Building there is now this drop off box for mail in ballots.

Thousand in Augusta received applications for mail-in ballots for the June 9th primary.

So now instead of paying the postage, you can now drop it off.

We have set up an out door drop box here at the Municipal Building it is open and ready for voters to use now people who maybe in this area or who choose just not to put a stamp on their ballot would rather drop it in a box they can do that,” says Augusta Election’s Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says three more drop boxes will be set up at Warren Road, Brigham Center and Diamond Lakes sometime next week.