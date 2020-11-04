Augusta vote totals; history making

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It didn’t happen in Augusta Tuesday, unlike most presidential elections there was no late afternoon rush of voters.

“Pretty easy yeah pretty easy I was in and out in 15 minutes so we did pretty good,” said Whitney Salter who voted at Julian Smith, without any lines.

But no rush of election day voters meant getting nowhere near the predicted 75 percent turnout.

“Would I have liked to see more people vote, of course you always want to see as many people vote as do so,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

But as Augusta counted votes, Elections Director Bailey was saying don’t count out the performance of Augusta voters.

“We should go back and look at other the last few presidential elections the raw numbers and not percentages and I think we’re going to find out that this was a record-breaking year,” said Bailey.

So we looked, in 2016 presidential election 72 percent of Augusta voters turned out, casting 76, thousand ballots.,

in 2020 only 64 percent turned out, but with more registered voters, 87 thousand ballots were cast, a vote total never seen before in Augusta

“That far exceeds any number of the number of voters who came out for any particular election in Richmond County’s history,” said Bailey.

a historic total of ballots that came easy for many voters on election day, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Bailey says this is also the first time in Augusta’s history that advance voting and absentee ballots totaled more than the number of ballots cast on election day.