Augusta University’s new saliva testing method could make coronavirus testing a whole lot easier

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta University continues to be a leader in the fight against coronavirus.

“What we have discovered is, we can test saliva, Dr. Philip Coule. “We have been working to validate that method of testing. We are also in the process of finalizing that, to submit to the FDA.”

The minds at Augusta University are keeping pace with Yale and Rutgers in developing the saliva testing. Dr. Coule told NewsChannel 6’s Devin Johnson that the saliva test is a solution to reduce errors, and the number of medical staff needed to administer the test. The test also helps keep the vulnerable medical frontline out of harm’s way.

“I can hand this to you, and say spit in this until it up to this line, and walk away,” explained Dr. Coule.

Experts for The Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory at the Medical College are studying a few samples. The director says this new method, could be the best way to determine whether you have the virus or not.

“Having saliva as a sample type will not only be innovated, but it will also help us screen more people without us worrying about the limit of nasal swabs,” said Dr. Ravindra Kolhe.

Dr. Kolhe says research shows there is a sufficient amount of virus in the samples. However, to start using this new method the FDA has to give the final approval.

“It’s the only thing we have to show that it works in our hands,” explained Dr. Kolhe. “Also, the stability of the virus working in different temperatures. Those are the two things we have to show the FDA.”

COVID-19 lives in the back of your nose. When creating salvia and spitting in the vile, you are getting some of that secretion from the area where the virus hangs out. Dr. Coule expects more people to get tested now because it’s more comfortable than the nose or throat swab.

“I think there are people avoiding testing,” said Dr. Coule. “However, when they learn of this method, they will say okay, I want to be tested.”

Once FDA-approved, the saliva test could be another weapon in the fight against the coronavirus.