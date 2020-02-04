Augusta University’s goal to recruit more African-American male teachers to the classrooms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta University is trying to address the need for more teachers in the classrooms. The College of Education has started several programs to tackle the problem. Now, they want to focus on the lack of African African male teachers.

“We need more male role models in our school systems,” said AU’s director of athletics, Clint Bryant. “No matter what their color is, the male models would make a better environment in the classrooms for our kids to learn.”

The College of Education Dean and The Director of Athletics have teamed up to address the absence of minority male teachers. Coach Bryant says people of color make up 20 percent of teachers; only two percent are African American males.

“We have to make it a career that people want to do,” explained Bryant. “You don’t teach or coach because of the money; you do it because of the passion for making a difference in young people’s lives.”

Why do we see this huge void?

“Desegregation in the 70S knocked a lot of African Americans out of education, and they went to other careers,” explained Anthony Wright.

Wright is the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Columbia County Board of Education. He is also a part of the mission to bring more minority males to the classrooms.

“As our nation becomes more diverse, it’s good for kids, and everyone involved to a see to more diverse teachers in the classrooms,” said Wright.

Both Bryant and Wright agree to recruit is not the issue; it’s retaining them.

“Then, from there, we can get them out into the workforce,” said Bryant. “If we do what we are capable of doing and put our shoulder to the grind, we can get this done.”

The College of Education Department is hosting a summit for minority male educators on March 30, 2020, in the ballroom of the Jaguar Student Activities Center.