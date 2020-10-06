Augusta University studying experimental drug given to Pres. Trump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As he battled COVID-19, President Trump received a dose of an experimental cocktail. Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 is is made up of two monoclonal antibodies. Initial results reveal it’s lowered levels of the virus in patients’ blood.

“Patients get better quicker,” Dr. Jose Vasquez, an infectious disease expert at Augusta University, says. “The fever goes away faster. Patients improve, and, theoretically, patients will get out of the hospital quicker….We have not seen adverse side effects. So it’s relatively safe to give.”

Pres. Trump releases video after returning to the White House from Walter Reed:

The drug isn’t new to researchers at Augusta University. The hospital is one of few facilities nationwide part of a clinical study. AU is currently offering REGN-COV2 to patients admitted to the hospital and experiencing moderate to severe symptoms. They’ll soon begin offering it to those in outpatient settings if a person tests positive for COVID-19.

The drug has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It was given to the President after he was given the green light to receive it through “compassionate use,” in which the FDA approves use of the drug on a case-by-case basis. This led some to question if the antibody cocktail would be safe for a sitting President.

“There are over 200 people that have received it,” Vasquez said. “It’s not that new that he’d be the guinea pig.”

Questions swirled over the weekend about President Trump’s health. According to his medical team at Walter Reed Medical Center, he experienced mild symptoms, including a fever, and was given oxygen at least two times. Nevertheless, his campaign remained optimistic he would overcome the illness.

“The situation was serious because it’s a serious virus and, particularly, for people his age,” Steve Cortes, a Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor for Strategy, said. “However, he’s gotten the best medical care in the entire world from our amazing doctors and nurses.”