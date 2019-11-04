Augusta University student robbed at gunpoint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta University student was robbed at gunpoint Sunday at the Augusta University Village Apartments.

Augusta University Police Department deputies and Richmond County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to University Village after an armed robbery occurred.

The man who was robbed told deputies a 5’11 black male wearing all black, a ski mask, and boots was walking from the Forest Hills Public storage towards the University Village main gate entrance on a trail. The armed thief cocked his gun and told the victim to drop to his knees and empty his pockets.

After gathering everything, the thief told the man he could walk and then ran off heading south. The victim’s Ids, apartment keys, I-phone, Air Pods, and cash were stolen.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.