Augusta University set to build a new, $70 million college

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A lot of excitement on the morning of August 23 at the groundbreaking ceremony for Augusta University’s new College of Science and Mathematics building. Not only is a new building planned, but many other things too.

“What better opportunity can you have to have your undergraduate college in the middle of a university healthcare complex,” asked the Dean of Augusta University’s College of Science and Mathematics, Dr. John Sutherland.

Augusta University officials and others dig into the ground to symbolize the start of construction for the new College of Science and Mathematics building.

Right now, Augusta University’s College of Science and Mathematics is on the Summerville Campus off Walton Way. The college will be moved to AU’s Health Sciences Campus in downtown Augusta.

“It turns out building new buildings on Summerville is pretty difficult,” explained Dr. Sutherland.

The new building will be three stories tall, 127,000 square feet, costing about $70 million.

This is all apart of AU’s master plan.

Dr. Sutherland said, “We are unique in having this capability because we are the only university healthcare system as a part of the University System of Georgia.”

A rendering of the new college and quad.

Not only is a new college coming, so is a new quad. As for parking on campus, well, things just might get better.

“We are going to be moving down here. It has stimulated renewed discussions about having a parking deck on the Health Sciences Campus,” said Dr. Sutherland.

Dr. Sutherland added the new College of Science and Mathematics building will carry on the legacy of the college’s late dean, Dr. Rickey Hicks. The new college should be done in about two years.