Augusta University returning to face-to-face instruction fall 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University leaders are planning ways to get students and faculty back on their campuses. Face-to-face instruction is set to resume for the fall semester.

“This fall doesn’t worry me nearly what’ve I’ve been through,” said Vice Provost for Instruction Dr. Zach Kelehear.

As coronavirus vaccines continue to be administered, AU administrators say it’s almost time to bring all Jaguars back to their classrooms.

Kelehear said, “If we come up to the last minute and realize we need to go to hybrid for social distancing protocols, then we’re prepared to do that as well.”

Classes this coming fall are not strictly face-to-face. Students can also take hybrid or online classes.

“Right now, on the registration for students to sign up, it would show a more nearly, normal attendance in expectation of classroom capacity. That’s in all of our campuses, all four of our campuses across our 10 schools and colleges,” said Kelehear.

Class attendance is flexible and students who have an emergency will need a note from a doctor to be excused.

Kelehear explained, “Students and faculty are saying, ‘Okay, we’re ready to go back to face-to-face.’ So, there’s a high interest to return in a safe way to classroom instruction that is more about relationship building and knowledge sharing we’ve grown accustomed to here at Augusta.”

Dr. Kelehear says even though the pandemic has been rough, some departments have adjusted to using the pandemic as a learning tool.

He added, “We’ve gotten some skills forced upon us we didn’t go looking for.”

Registration for summer and fall classes begins March 15.