Augusta University receives donation from Georgia Power Foundation in COVID-19 fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Another large donation to Augusta University as it continues to increase its responsibility for statewide screening and testing.
The Georgia Power Foundation has given $100-thousand dollars to Augusta University to help offset costs that come from the large scale effort.
Last week, Governor Brian Kemp on behalf of the Peach Bowl Foundation announced a $1-MILLION dollar gift to Augusta University for help with its telemedicine screening app.
And earlier on Monday, AU Health announced a partnership with Columbia County for COVID-19 antibody testing and research.
