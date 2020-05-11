Augusta University receives donation from Georgia Power Foundation in COVID-19 fight

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Another large donation to Augusta University as it continues to increase its responsibility for statewide screening and testing.

The Georgia Power Foundation has given $100-thousand dollars to Augusta University to help offset costs that come from the large scale effort.

Last week, Governor Brian Kemp on behalf of the Peach Bowl Foundation announced a $1-MILLION dollar gift to Augusta University for help with its telemedicine screening app.

And earlier on Monday, AU Health announced a partnership with Columbia County for COVID-19 antibody testing and research.

