Augusta University reaches rural hospital rooms during critical times

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hospital patient numbers have fluctuated throughout the pandemic, with some months seeing a lot of beds utilized. Augusta University launched a telehealth program earlier this year and it has come in handy during these unprecedented times.

Helping those in Washington, Georgia with COVID-19 can be a challege because Wills Memorial Hospital does not have an intensive care unit.

“What we have had is critical patients that have been admitted to our floor and we needed to transfer them to a critical care area,” said Angie Radford with Wills Memorial Hospital. “And we had some difficulty being able to get those patients transferred out.”

Wills Memorial Hospital’s Director of Nursing Angie Radford told NewsChannel 6 the Augusta University Telehealth Program brings physicians in the Garden City to the rooms of those with a critical medical need in Washington, Georgia.

“It’s given us almost like an insurance that we have critical care oversight for our patients if we have to keep them here in the hospital,” she said.

Doctors at AU can be reached if a rural patient is in need outside of the scheduled telehealth hours. And if their health takes a turn for the worse, the transfer to Augusta University happens and the doctor is already familiar with that person.

“Things that we might normally do like transfer COVID patients from outlying hospitals to Augusuta University become more and more difficult as there is less and less space. So, we set this program up as a way to interface with those hospitals,” said AU’s Dr. Max Bursey.

He works with the Telehealth Program with just a handful of other doctors. The program is growing since January, and so far there are two rural hospitals where COVID patients are seen on a regular basis.

“It’s a big cart that has a camera that we can control remotely and log onto remotely,” Dr. Bursey said. “So I, from a singular cart here at Augusta University or from my laptop if I’m not in the hospital, can log on. The nurses there can take that cart and put it in front of patients. I can speak directly to the patients, I can interview them. I can ask my questions.”

Not only does the Telehealth Program keep open beds in Augusta, it keeps dollars paid by patients at rural hospitals and helps save families from traveling.

Radford added, “Our patients have difficulty with transportation. They have all kinds of things that come into play. So, they want to be here, they want to be home.”