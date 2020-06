AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Police are searching for a missing man.

59-year-old Steven Anthony Park was last seen at Augusta University Medical Center on June 6, 2020 around 11:35 A.M.

Park was wearing jeans, brown shoes and a navy blue graphic tee with an American flag printed eagle.

If you have any information, please contact Augusta University Police Department at 706-721-2911.