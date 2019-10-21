Augusta University Panel Discusses Impeachment

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – For students at Augusta University, the impeachment process is a puzzle.

It has been 20 years since Bill Clinton was impeached and many college students weren’t even born yet. The impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump has had everyone curious about how it all works.

Professor of Political Science at AU, Nadia Jilani-Hyler, says that many of her students had questions. “For most of my students this is the first time they’ve ever experienced an impeachment, or what seems like it going to be an impeachment, and so I wanted to try to give them an opportunity to try to understand it a little bit better.”

Noticing the high level of interest, she decided to host a panel discussion about the process and invite the whole campus to attend.

She says that the turnout was more that she could have expected. “The turnout was overwhelming. I think that it shows that there is a lot of interest in this subject and that students truly are trying to pay attention to politics.”

The main question on everyone’s mind was what did the panel think was going to happen with the current inquiry into Trump?

Jilani-Hyler says that she believes that the House of Representatives will draft and pass Articles of Impeachment, but that the Senate would not convict.

For now, we all watch, and we wait.