AUGUSTA (WJBF) – More than two dozen programs will no longer be offered at Augusta University. The decision coming from the Board of Regents.

They say the 26 programs haven’t seen a student enrolled in at least two years. The following programs were removed from Augusta University:

Associate of Arts, Core Curriculum

Associate of Science in Nursing

Associate of Science, Core Curriculum

Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

Bachelor of Arts, French

Bachelor of Arts, Foreign Languages

Bachelor of Business Administration Marketing

Bachelor of Business Administration Management Information Systems

Bachelor of Business Administration Finance

Bachelor of Business Administration Management

Bachelor of Science Mathematics/Physics

Bachelor of Science in Education Health and Physical Education

Bachelor of Science Information Technology

Master of Education Health and Physical Education

Master of Education Special Education

Master of Education Teacher Leadership

Master of Health Science in Medical Dosimetry

Master of Science in Nursing Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Master of Science in Nursing Anesthesia

Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner

Specialist in Education Mathematics Education

Specialist in Education Health and Physical Education

Specialist in Education English Education

Specialist in Education Teaching Field – Social Studies

Specialist in Education Counselor Education

Specialist in Education Middle Grades Education

According to Augusta University, the bulk of AU programs recently recommended for termination had been in deactivation status for two of more years. The reasons that programs are deactivated are varied.

Most commonly, programs are deactivated when it is determined that they no longer attract students as they once did, often due to changes in the employment market or the addition of more sought-after degree programs at AU.

Programs may also be reconfigured to better match trends in employment skills, such as with several programs within the College of Education and Human Development.

Another scenario may be that multiple programs are consolidated into one program to support recruitment efforts or efficiencies. This occurred when AU combined the two degrees in French and Spanish to establish one Bachelor of Arts with a major in World Languages. Similarly, Hull College of Business combined several of its Business majors a few years ago to create one BBA with a choice of different concentrations.

Finally, sometimes the reason a program has been classified as “deactivated” on the University System of Georgia’s list of Degrees and Majors Authorized is administrative. For example, a code change for the BS in Information Technology was made by deactivating the program under the old code and creating a new database entry for the program with the updated code.

It should be noted that the most frequently deactivated programs are certificates, as opposed to degree programs at the baccalaureate, masters, or doctoral levels.

The University has also added a number of courses in the past two years. It currently offers 155 academic programs, compared to 140 degrees just five years ago.

In the last 2 years alone, AU developed the 18 new programs:

Doctor of Philosophy with a Major in Computer and Cyber Sciences

Master of Clinical and Translational Science

Master of Science with a Major in Biological and Computational Mathematics

Master of Science with a Major in Computer Science

Master of Science with a Major in Data Science

Master of Science with a Major in Medical Physiology

Master of Science with a Major in Epidemiology

Bachelor of Arts with a Major in Nonprofit Leadership and Administration

Bachelor of Fine Arts with a Major in Digital and Visual Storytelling

Bachelor of Science with a Major in Health Promotion

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Intelligence Studies

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Social Influence

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Music Industry Studies

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Endorsement

Post-Master’s Certificate in Clinical Translational Science

Undergraduate Certificate of Less than One Year in Museum Studies

Undergraduate Certificate of Less than One Year in Public Relations

For the full Board of Regents agenda, CLICK HERE.