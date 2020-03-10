Augusta University hosts town hall on the Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta University is taking action and communicating with the public about the virus. Today, the infectious disease team will be answering questions at a town hall meeting in the Lee Auditorium on their Health and Sciences Campus.

The meeting was in a smaller location but they had to move it to the Lee Auditorium because the town hall is peaking a lot of people’s interests.

AU President, Brooks Keel says they’re trying to help people understand how his team is prepared for the outbreak and how you can prevent it.

Doctors say the vaccine will not be available any time soon, but researchers are working towards one.

For right now, they are hoping to see more test kits come their way.

“I think the tests kits are going to become more available as we move ahead. There’s no doubt about that. We’re currently in the position of being able to evaluate individuals that present with symptoms that may lead us to suspect that they have Coronavirus,” says Dr. Keel.

Dr. Keel says they are over-planning instead of over-reacting.

The town hall is at noon and again on Friday at noon. At Friday it will be at University Hall on the Summerville Campus.

If you miss these meetings and wish to go Augusta University will be live streaming them.