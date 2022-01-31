Augusta University hosting Career Fair on Tuesday, February 1st

(AUGUSTA, Georgia) – Augusta University is hosting its Career Fair on Tuesday, February 1st at the Goodwill Job Connection, which is located at 3179 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907.

The Career Fair will take place from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

According to the press release, career opportunities that are available:

-Nursing

-Information Technology

-Dental Assistants

-Human Resources

-Maintenance

-Grounds Keeping

-Environmental Services

-Faculty/Instructors

-Administrative Research

All are encouraged to apply online prior to attending at www.augusta.edu/careers.

Social distancing will take place where possible and masks are encouraged.