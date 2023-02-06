AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University is starting off its Black History Month celebrations with Multicultural Monday.

The Multicultural Student Engagement Office at AU holds these events twice a month to spotlight diversity and inclusion for different cultures.

“I think there’s a lot of close minded people, that just need a little push to expand the horizons of their mind, and this is a good way to at least start that,” says Jadan Daceus, a first-year student at AU.

It’s an opportunity for the office to engage with students of all backgrounds and let them know what initiatives it’s planning.

“It also assists in our students, our faculty and staff to engage in you know, what is Black culture? What is Asian culture? What does it mean to be LGBTQ?,” says Shontrea Hogans, the coordinator for the Multicultural Student Engagement Office. “And so we really believe that that exposure to everyone creates a more diverse and inclusive space.”

Monday’s event featured Black History trivia, cupcakes and free merchandise.

Students involved with the office told News Channel 6 it makes them feel like they’re leaving an impact.

“It gives me a sense of purpose, like I have something to do here,” says Deontae Jones, a diversity peer educator for the Multicultural Student Engagement Office. “I can be a real change throughout the community at AU.”

And it helps bring awareness to every culture on campus.

“They’re all so important in making Augusta University what it is,” says Cameron Sapp, a third-year student at AU. “I mean, we have all these flags up here of every nationality that attends Augusta University, and to not highlight even one of them, would be a crime in itself.”

Students can join the group by going to its office on the second floor of the Jaguar Student Activities Center, or by following its Instagram, @aug_mse.

The group will be hosting other events this month, such as a Black History Month Ball on February 18th, a Black cultural fashion show on February 28th, a Black cultural workshop on February 14th and an African American read-in featuring AU scholar Latria Graham on February 15th.