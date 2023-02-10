AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University held its only campus-wide job fair this year on Friday.

“I think everybody’s definitely hungry for talent and good talent, so this is a good opportunity to put people face to face with so much,” said Julie Goley, the Director of Career Services at AU.

This is the first in-person Jaguar Job Fair since the start of the pandemic.

About 90 employers and graduate school recruiters showed up, looking to hire people for full-time, part-time, internships and temporary job positions.

“We have a lot of jobs. In our divisions, we hire anything from janitor to CEO, so nothing is too small or too big for us to handle,” said Jessica Ramp, the recruiting manager for Job Shop and Aiken/Augusta Staffing.

“Anything through the spectrum of healthcare. Anything from nursing, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists,” said Craig Smith, the manager at Center for Best Practice at Lexington Medical Center.

Even agencies from hours away made an appearance.

“We’re hiring for police officers,” said Officer Joe Arnold with Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland. “We have our own police academy, so we put them in the academy and pay them a full salary as they go through.”

Students who are about to graduate said this helps connect them to their dream jobs.

“Definitely the Savannah River Nuclear [National] Laboratory or SRS, they’re a big hotspot especially in the CSRA,” said Sierra Williams, a fourth-year computer science student at AU. “Just seeing what they have to offer, they offer a good bit of jobs to people in the CSRA, especially in my field.”

And it helps students who are in their early years of college get their feet in the door.

“Not only can you find a job, but there’s summer opportunities and internships for students who are close to graduating. Making those lasting relationships really just helps you grow as an individual but also grow in this healthcare system,” said Tatum Tutt and Josilyn Price, second-year nursing students at AU.

