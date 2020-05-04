Augusta University Health to modify visitation with new safety precautions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As elective surgeries and some patient appointments begin again this week, AU Health is modifying visitation restrictions and adding safety measures to protect patients, families and staff.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, 2020 patients are allowed one family member or support person for inpatient and outpatient appointments, except for COVID-19 positive patients.

Patients and their support person will be screened before entry and must wear a face covering while in the hospital or clinics.

“Our top priority is our patients and families. We will continue to work safely and responsibly on their behalf. Under typical circumstances, AU Health welcomes family 24/7. Our patient- and family-centered practices recognize that family and caregivers are stewards of patient safety and are integral to healing. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for all of us, and while we continue to support patient- and family-centered care during this time, we will be cautious in preventing the spread of COVID-19.” Julie Moretz, associate vice president of the Center for Patients and Families at AU Health

Upon entry, family members and support people must wear a sticker to verify they have been screened. They will also be asked to limit movement to the patient’s room. Family members arriving after 8:30 P.M. will be issued a photo I.D.

Family and Support people are asked to practice social distancing and practice frequent hand washing and good cough/sneeze hygiene.

Visits can be coordinated by calling the Center for Patients and Families at 806-721-7322.