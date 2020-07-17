Augusta University Health moves new drive-thru testing site to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — More tests means there is a need for those tests to be done faster. Augusta University has a new coronavirus testing site. The original site was Christenberry Fieldhouse on the Augusta University Summerville Campus. The new site is the MCG Annex II building on 15th street. Employees can continue testing during any weather, and the location can accommodate up to six cars at one time.

“Testing demand has been very high, and we have been testing an excess of more than 600 people a day,” said Dr. Phillip Coule.

Augusta University’s Chief Medical Officer says over the past five weeks, the infection rate in Augusta has jumped 200 percent. So the university’s former vehicle services shop is now an in-house drive-thru testing site that can handle more traffic than the location at Christenberry Field House.

“The big concern is if those 18 to 30-year-olds end up infecting their parents,” explained Dr. Coule. “That’s the crowd that we have to worry about; the older, less health crowd are the ones that have bad outcomes from this disease.”

You have to schedule your testing before you go, and you should get your results in 24 hours.

“Even if we have a day or two delay on the front end, we can get those test results in 24-hours,” said Dr. Coule. “Unlike some locations, for example, Atlanta, where people and high profile individuals may have to wait eight days for a test.”

Dr. Coule says AU Health was the first in the state outside of the CDC and the Georgia Public Health Department to offer an in-house COVID-19 test. He says more testing and wearing a face mask are critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

“My job is to look at the science, and the science is clear,” said Dr. Coule. “The response I have to some people is if you don’t believe mask work, then tell your surgeon the next time you have surgery not to wear a mask. Nobody would do that because we all know that the masks work in certain situations.”

AU is looking for additional testing options and locations for Columbia County residents.