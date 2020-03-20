Augusta University health experts search for COVID-19 solutions around the clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel held a virtual town hall meeting March 19. We had the opportunity to come to the address in-person but at a distance.

Dr. Keel told us many medical experts at Augusta University have been working around the clock to curb this coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “We are open for business. I want to be clear about that. We are open for business but it is certainly not as business as usual.”

Right now, our sources confirm there are ten people in the CSRA that have contracted COVID-19. Although no one has died from the illness in our area. Health professionals at AU are doing all they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Even some grad students are stepping up to the plate to help.

“We want to be sure that they know that we’re going to do everything we can to be sure they get their degree. They finish on time and they can still be a student at Augusta University,” said Dr. Keel.

Hundreds of people have contacted AU to get tested at their medical site at Christenberry Fieldhouse but not everyone needs a coronavirus test.

Do you think a lot of people are getting confused that their pollen allergy might be COVID-19?

Dr. Keel responded, “Oh, I think there’s a lot of that. We’re still in flu season which is serious as itself. People get colds, allergies, those sorts of things and all those things can get centered around those types of symptoms you might experience with COVID-19.”

Results from an AU coronavirus test takes about two hours to come in. Compared to a Centers for Disease Control coronavirus test which takes about two to three days.

Dr. Keel is confident results from the AU test are very accurate and right now they are waiting for the test to get approved by the FDA.

“And fortunately, because of President Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency and the state’s declaration, the state of the health emergency, the FDA has been fantastic of shortening their approval time tremendously – and that’s a changing event. They have been going overboard in terms of being cooperative, not only with us but with a variety of labs across the country,” said Dr. Keel.

Dr. Keel added he is incredibly proud of the work everyone is doing at AU and of all the work everyone else is doing to get this coronavirus pandemic to a halt.