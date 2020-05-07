Augusta University encouraging alumni to send congratulations messages to graduating students

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – It’s May, which would have usually been the time when students would be getting ready for graduation. But, because of the current pandemic, most of those plans have been cancelled.

Augusta University has come up with a way to engage their alumni and are asking them to send videos congratulating the upcoming graduating class.

“Our graduation looks a lot different than it has in years past and things are very much up in the air compared to what they normally are and we want to honor those graduates, honor that hard work they put in over the last few years,” said Rich Rogers, President of the Augusta University Alumni Association.

Alumni from Augusta University, or any of its legacy institutions, are being encouraged to send a message to the students through the school’s website in an effort to send a positive message during these hard times.

“It’s a way to recognize their achievements and their hard work over the last many semesters or years and it’s one of the only ways we’re really able to do that during the pandemic,” said Rogers.

If you are an alumnus and want to send a message, just CLICK HERE and go to the “Send a Message” section where you can leave your message as well as a video or photo.

Rich Rogers had some encouraging word for the students during these trying times, himself.

“Don’t give up on your dreams and aspirations because this is a crazy time we are living in, but this is not a normal time and things will not always be like this. So, take advantage of this time and just continue honing your skills, remembering what you’ve learned over the years, and some of you have job opportunities and that is wonderful. Enjoy that and do the best you can at that; but those of you who are struggling to find job opportunities, the day will come. So, just keep at it and keep the faith.”

MORE TOP STORIES: