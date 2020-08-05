Augusta University creates mental health pods for front line workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Creative thinking at Augusta University has lead to the creation of “pods” that help front line workers decompress.

Among things like healthy snacks and inspirational literature, staff members feeling the weight of the pandemic can also speak with someone about their stress.

Staff members are offering a empathetic ear, nurses turned teachers who specialize in mental health nursing as well as palliative care. Members of the chaplain staff are also available to those staff members who desire a more spiritual respite to the stress.

The respite pods will be stocked with mental health resources like crisis line phone numbers and information on mobile apps.

You can read more about the pods on Augusta University’s website HERE.