Augusta University celebrates Hospital Week

Special Thank You to All of our essential workers!

It’s national hospital week and Augusta university honored essential workers with a day of fellowship and fun!

From the start these essential workers have been on the frontlines of the pandemic. so, they’re taking a much needed break to celebrate a year of healing.

Hospital faculty and staff got together this afternoon for a cookout on campus. It’s part of national hospital week. and this year’s theme is ‘Celebrating the Year of Healing.’

Aside from the food, there were games, music, photo booths and even pet therapy. Hospital leaders say it’s a way to honor those who worked so hard during the pandemic.

Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Planning and Pharmacy Services at Augusta University says “We’ve really had a challenging year, but it’s also been a year where we want to celebrate everyone especially those members of Augusta University health system. So, we want to bring them together and have a hotdog lunch. Just get together, play some games, say thank you and appreciation. A little bit of fun during what’s been a really challenging year.”

The celebration continues Friday. That’s the official the day of appreciation.