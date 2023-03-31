AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Augusta University has a new partner in the health care business. AU Health is teaming up with Wellstar Health System. The announcement came during a virtual meeting Friday. Governor Brian Kemp called this “an important day for health care in Georgia.”

Participants in the meeting promised a patient-focused approached to health care. They also expressed support for facilities improvement and research at the Medical College of Georgia.

AU President Dr. Brooks Keel said a key part of this arrangement was to make sure that “our employees are going to be protected to the very best that we can. Wellstar has made that commitment.”

The new enterprise will be called Wellstar MCG Health.

“This is an important day for health care in Georgia. I am excited for the benefits that this partnership will provide our state, including world-class care sites, greater access to care for our communities, and more training and education for physicians and other vitally important health care providers at Augusta University and its outstanding Medical College of Georgia,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

As part of the agreement, Wellstar has committed to investing nearly $800 million over the course of 10 years in facilities and infrastructure, including more than $200 million allocated to Augusta University Medical Center.

