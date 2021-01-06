Augusta turnout watched closely

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sharron Baptist is a big polling site with more than 3,000 registered voters, so the turnout here and at the other polling sites in Augusta will have a big impact on the outcome of these runoffs.

Dave Milligan was an Election Day voter at his long time Augusta polling place at Covenant Presbyterian Church, known for its turnout.

“This community votes. This has always been a good voting place I guess that’s why they choose it,” said Mulligan.

In November, 81 percent of the voters at Covenant turned out with 62 percent of that vote going to Senator David Perdue.

“It’s gone very smooth today, it’s been steady we’ve been voting about 70 people per hour. It’s a little more then voted in November,” said Lee Carter Poll Manager at Covenant.

At Minnick Park where Jon Ossoff got 80 percent of the vote in November, but turnout wasn’t as brisk for the runoff.

“They’re coming in everything running smoothly we have like over 170 voted so far,” said Poll Manager Rita Lovett.

“How was that compared to like November?”

“A little slower than November, a little slower than November,” said Lovett.

Over at The Brigham Center turnout was called steady Reggie Mims was one of those excited to cast a ballot.

“I was thinking I needed to do something positive the last day was in for me so I thought I might as well get it in while I’m on my break,” said Mims.

While some are claiming there’s been widespread fraud in Georgia, a Republican poll watcher had seen no issues.

I have not seen any kind of irregularities or anything that people could be concerned about or worried about,” said poll watcher Christine Lowery,

And Pastor Pam O’Donnell was doing her part, She’s from Florida but answered a call from the new Georgia project to volunteer at of the states polling sites be a calming influence.

Sharron said about 500 people have voted so far. Elections Director Lynn Baily saying so far no major issues, but fingers crossed.