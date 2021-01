AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A shortage in staff means less bus routes will be running this week in Augusta.

You can expect a delay or suspension of the following routes:

Number 5 Green Line on Washington Road.

Number 7 Pink Line at the Augusta Mall.

Number 2 Grey Line on West Parkway.

A reminder riders you can only use the public transit for essential trips right now.

