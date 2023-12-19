AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Transit is now providing free transportation to local overnight warming shelters.

According to the Office of the City of Augusta, the overnight warming shelters include Augusta Rescue Mission, Garden City Rescue Mission, and the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

The Pick-Up location is at Broad Street Transfer Facility, 1546 Broad Street, and the Drop-Off Locations are:

Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker Street (Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick Street (Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy)

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene Street (Route #3 Gold Line/East

Augusta)

Administrators state that shelters are requiring proof of a shelter clearance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to be admitted for safety precautions.

Administrators advise individuals in need of a shelter clearance to go to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office before 5 P.M. to obtain documentation from the Records Bureau. If after

5 P.M. or if the individual is unable to go to the Records Bureau, they may call the

Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher at (706) 821-1080 and a deputy will be sent to their location to

provide the clearance.

According to Augusta Transit, the bus will start service at the Broad Street Transfer Facility at 3 P.M. and operate continuously until 7:30 P.M., but individuals, who are unable to get to the Broad Street Transfer Facility and need a ride should call (706) 821-1719 before 8 P.M.

Augusta, Georgia is also offering daytime warming centers, and those locations are

listed here.

Administrators state that Augusta Transit will not be providing free transportation to the daytime shelters, but individuals can use Augusta Transit’s normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations.

For more information and route planning, call Augusta Transit at (706) 821-1719 Monday through Saturday between 6 A.M. to 8 P.M.