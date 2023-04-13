AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Improvements could be on the way for Augusta’s bus system as the transit department sent out surveys recently.

Buses not going where they’re most needed, and more payment options are two of the key issues riders focused on in recent surveys.

“Increase the number of routes and the length that they run,” says Roger Gosdin, a transit rider. “I think they really need to do that. They don’t need to stop them at 7, they need to run them until 11 o’clock or maybe even later. And also 7 days a week.”

For payment, Roger says cards or money transfer apps should be options.

“I would think a debit card would be good, because exact change means exactly that, they don’t give you any change back.”

The transit department is getting six new replacement buses that will have this feature.

“What we are trying to do is, we have a ticket vending machine at the broad street transit facility and that will be online sometime this year. And the six new buses that are coming to augusta, they will have new fare boxes that will be able to take credit card payments,” says Oliver Page, Deputy Director, Augusta Transit.

As far as routes, riders think that Augusta Regional Airport and Tobacco Road should be in the mix.

But, transit officials say there aren’t enough buses to create those routes right now.

They’re urging people to voice their concerns to city leaders.

“If the citizens of Richmond County can stress the importance of transit to their commissioners, hopefully when we put in for recommendations for extra funds for improving our bus services, for expanding our bus service, the commissioners will be on the same page as we are,” says Page.

And riders agree, change needs to happen.

“Augusta being supposedly the third largest city in the state, is lagging way behind on its public transportation system. I mean they really need to play catch up. I know it is kind of hard to compete with Atlanta, but I mean if Athens can do it you would think Augusta should be able to as well.”

The replacement buses should be in service by the end of May. As far as expanding the fleet goes, we should have updates soon on that.