AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta-Richmond County Department of Traffic and Engineering is gearing up for Masters week. The assistant director, John Ussery, says they have been planning and preparing for the past five months.

“We’re ready to go. It could start today and we would know what we were doing,” Ussery said.

The Department of Traffic and Engineering has more than 40 cameras, showing every angle of every point of entry to the Augusta National.

“We can follow a car from when it gets off the freeway all the way up to Augusta National,” Ussery said.

During Masters week, half a dozen people will monitor the cameras and traffic lights. If an intersection gets too congested, Traffic and Engineering will manually override the traffic lights.

“We’ll use the cameras to see how far traffic is backed up and determine who gets to go and when they get to go and how long they get to go,” Ussery said.

Ussery says his department has Masters week down to a science. He says it used to take hours from getting off the interstate to reaching the parking lot. Now that time is down to 15 minutes flat.

“We have a huge team and we all work together. Luckily a lot of us have been working for many, many years on these types of events and on this tournament in particular, so even though we missed a couple of years because of COVID, a lot of the same players are in place,” Ussery said.

If you’re coming from South Carolina, both offramps will remain open.

“In the morning, if you’re traveling to Augusta from Atlanta, we’ll have the Washington Road offramp closed and you’ll have to get off at Riverwatch Parkway,” Ussery said.

Berkman’s Road, between Washington and Ingleside, will be a one-way street during the tournament.

“It’ll be away from Augusta National, or southbound. Once you get to the new roundabout at the bottom of that road, you’ll be able to go several different places,” Ussery said.

Ussery says because traffic will be rerouted, do not use your GPS, but follow the road signs.