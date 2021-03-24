Augusta traffic engineering move to cost at least a half a million dollars

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The old city stables have been a part of the Augusta public works functions dating back decades as you can see the buildings are not in the greatest shape but they’re going to be repaired for a new tenant after the city and school board played let’s make a deal.

It’s been their home for years but about 20 employees with Augusta’s Traffic Engineering division have to move, like it or not.

“We’re happy where we are but we understand progress needs to be made so we’ll accommodate this the best we can,” said Traffic Engineer John Ussery.



The move is because the city wants the old Craig-Houghton school so it traded the Traffic Engineering building near Josey with the School Board.

But the city workers will need a new place to work out of.

“The plan is to move them From Eagles Way to our location on Broad Street,” said Ussery.

Broad Street is the old city stables and as you can see the location needs a lot of work to get ready.

“Which will involve some renovation work to the current administrative offices there as well as some demolition work of some of the dated and non-useable structures that are currently on the parcel of land,” said Central Services Director Takiyah Douse.

Commissioners approved the land swap with the Board of Education, and approved using a half a million dollars in sales tax money for the renovations and demolitions at the city stables.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done at that facility which is why the high price but I think engineering using it for storage and some of the other uses it wants to use it for is a good use,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But city officials say the half a million dollars for renovations and demolitions is only the first phase, more work will be needed.

So how much will that cost and where will those funds be coming from.

“I cannot say. however per the commission directive those numbers will be back by April 13th so April 13th we’ll know,” said Douse.

Now phase one of this work isn’t some long term project officials say they expect to be underway here in the next couple of months in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.