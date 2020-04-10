Augusta to “estimate” water bills for now

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s water meter readers have been pulled off the road tonight because of the coronavirus.

For tens of thousands of water customers this could mean a change in how much they pay on their water bills.

The Utilities Department says starting this month, they will estimate what to charge based on past water use.

“The bills will be estimated based on your last three months of consumption which are typically low water usage months but we will still continue to bill,” said Utilities Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier says after the crisis is over and meters are read again customers will be charged for their actual usage.